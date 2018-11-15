Bruins Create Many Opportunities During First Period Vs. Avalanche

The Boston Bruins were on the attack early Wednesday at Pepsi Center.

Boston created a ton of opportunities in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche, ringing the post four times in the first 15 minutes before scoring two late goals to take a 2-1 lead into the second period.

After sending shot after shot at Avs netminder Semyon Varlamov, the B’s broke through on the power play when David Pastrnak put home a redirect. Boston took the lead before the end of the period when Jake DeBrusk scored on a breakaway off an Avs turnover.

To see how the Bruins created their first-period opportunities, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

