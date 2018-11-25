Bruins’ David Backes Scores First Goal Of Season On Turnover Vs. Habs

David Backes got the scoring started against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, ending the season-long drought.

It took 18 games, but the veteran right wing finally was able to bury one in the back of the net, and it couldn’t have came at a better time. The 34-year-old stole the puck away from a Canadiens defensemen then wristed it by Carey Price to give the B’s an early lead in the first period.

To see the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind clip above.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images