Bruins’ Defense Provides Much-Needed Lift In First Period Vs. Coyotes

Even with the Boston Bruins missing a number of defensemen, they didn’t let the bevy of key injuries slow them down in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Coyotes had seven shots on goal in the first but couldn’t capitalize on any of them due to some strong play from Boston’s blue line, which was able to hold a tough Arizona team scoreless in the opening frame.

To hear NESN’s Dale Arnold and Billy Jaffe break down the defense, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images