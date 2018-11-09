Bruins’ Defense Gets Involved In Offense During First Period Vs. Canucks

The Boston Bruins have been trying to get their defensemen more involved in their offense, and they were able to do that in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Trailing 1-0, the Bruins went on the attack with Jake DeBrusk taking the puck through the neutral zone before dropping a nice pass to David Krejci. The Bruins center slid a pass to defenseman Matt Grzelcyk who was trailing the play, and Grzelcyk blistered a shot past Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom to tie the game.

To see how the play unfolded, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images