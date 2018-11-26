Bruins Defenseman John Moore Scores First Goal Of Season Vs. Canadiens

John Moore’s first goal of the season couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Boston Bruins defenseman netted the game-winning tally with less than three minutes to play against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at Bell Centre.

The goal came on a Bruins power play and sealed the 3-2 victory over Boston’s historic rival.

To see the sequence, check out the “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout” video above, presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images