Jack Edwards Explains ‘Market Correction’ Bruins Experiencing In 2018-19

The Boston Bruins actually are on track, according to Jack Edwards’ view of the big picture.

The play-by-play announcer on NESN’s Boston Bruins broadcasts told Toronto radio station Sportsnet 590 The Fan on Monday morning he believes the Bruins are where they should be in the NHL standings and in their overall development. Boston currently occupies fourth place in the Atlantic Division, just two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs, whom they’ll play Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

“It’s the sense that they’re due for a market correction because last season (in which Boston finished second in the Atlantic Division but exited the NHL playoffs in the second round) was so far ahead of schedule,” Edwards said. “At the beginning of last season, I was telling people the Bruins were where the Leafs were a year before that.

“I really saw last season projecting as the kind of year where … the youngsters learned how to play against men, and then maybe they’d make it into the playoffs. But they did way better than I thought they would.”

Edwards also believes the rash of injuries the Bruins have endured recently have produced some unexpected benefits.

“People sensed there’d be some leveling in the development of youngsters (this season). The roster continues to show unanticipated depth, especially on defense where the Bruins were down to their 13th defenseman in the system, and they were still finding ways to win.”

When asked about the Bruins’ approach to shaping their roster in the near future, Edwards wondered how urgency might affect the decision making of team management.

“The No. 1 philosophy of the Don Sweeny era is draft and develop and put upward pressure on the roster from Providence, the AHL affiliate. You can see it’s paying off pretty well. “Whether or not they stick to that plan depends on the Patrice Bergeron situation. They don’t want to waste a year of Bergeron’s prime (he’s 33). Zdeno Chara is going to turn 42 in March. This particular roster has a pretty short window (to win), it’s either this year or next year … .”

