Bruins Forward David Pastrnak Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

The Boston Bruins went 3-1-0 over the last week thanks in large part to David Pastrnak. And now he’s being recognized for it.

The forward tallied two assists to go along with his five goals, including his second hat trick of the season, so it’s not a surprise he was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

Pastrnak began the week by scoring a power play goal against the Dallas Stars in the Bruins’ eventual 2-1 overtime win Monday night.

His standout game came Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 22-year-old tallied four points (three goals, one assist) in Boston’s 5-1 rout of its division rival.

Pastrnak ended the week on a high note when he picked up a goal and an assist in Sunday’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Overall, the forward led the Bruins in scoring and four of his five goals came on the power play, putting him in a first-place tie with the Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine for most in the league. Pastrnak’s 16 goals lead all scorers in the NHL.

The Jets’ Blake Wheeler (one goal, six assists) was named Second Star of the Week with the Philadelphia Flyers’ Claude Giroux (three goals, five assists) snagging Third Star of the Week honors.

