Bruins’ Goalie Tuukka Rask Granted Leave Of Absence For ‘Personal Matter’

The Boston Bruins are going to be without Tuukka Rask at least for the time being.

The Bruins on Friday announced Rask has been granted a leave of absence relating to a personal matter. The nature of the matter wasn’t revealed in the Bruins’ official statement, nor was any sort of information as to how long the Bruins goalie might be gone.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who spoke after Bruins practice Friday, indicated the matter wasn’t health-related.

Per #NHLBruins GM Don Sweeney, Rask will be given "a few days" to deal with personal matter. Not health-related; team respecting his privacy past that. — Mike Loftus (@MLoftus_Ledger) November 9, 2018

Rask wasn’t on the ice for Bruins practice Friday. He was, however, with the team Thursday night for Boston’s 8-5 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Rask relieved starting goalie Jaroslav Halak and gave up three goals on 14 shots in just over 25 minutes of work.

The Bruins next play Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sweeney also said the B’s will call up a goalie from Providence, either Dan Vladar or Zane McIntyre, after Provience’s game Friday night.

