Bruins Look To Break Through Coyotes’ Top-Ranked Penalty Kill

The Boston Bruins will find themselves up against some stiff competition if they go on the power play Saturday night.

The Arizona Coyotes currently have the best penalty kill in the NHL, allowing just nine goals on 57 shots when they’re down a man on the ice. Arizona will be put to the test if and when the time comes against Boston at Gila River Arena, especially with David Pastrnak, who has eight power-play goals this season.

To see how Arizona ranks among the other penalty kills in the NHL, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live”, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images