The Boston Bruins have some great annual traditions, especially around the holidays.

The Bruins held the 23rd annual “Table of Friends” event Tuesday, an event that feeds the homeless and provides a forum where they can speak with Boston city leaders and others from the area.

To hear more about the event, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by 180 Awaken Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images