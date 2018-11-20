Bruins Injuries: How Lines Look In Patrice Bergeron, Others’ Absence

Saying the Boston Bruins are decimated by injuries at the moment may be an understatement.

The B’s simply have been ravaged with players suffering various ailments throughout the young season, and many key players, among others have gone down for extended periods of time.

Patrice Bergeron is the most recent, suffering a rib and shoulder injury that will leave him out of commission for at least four weeks. Zdeno Chara also is out, while Charlie McAvoy, Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore are among those also out of commission. The lone body the Bruins are expected to get back quite soon is Kevan Miller, who is prepared to skate against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday in his first game since sustaining a hand injury Oct. 18.

So with that many guys out, how do things look? Well…

#NHLBruins practice lines: Bjork – Krejci – Pastrnak

Marchand – Nordstrom – DeBrusk

Heinen – JFK – Acciari

Wagner – Kuraly – Backes

Cave Grzelcyk – Miller

Krug – Clifton

Lauzon/Zboril- Kampfer

Vaakanainen – McAvoy Rask

Halak — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 20, 2018

The good news is that Vaakanainen and McAvoy skating is a step in the right direction. But of those players listed, 10 are in either their first or second season at the NHL level.

There’s something to be said about getting the young guys reps on the varsity, but there’s no dancing around the fact that this is a pretty ragtag group of guys. However, that’s the nature of the beast, and no opponent will be giving the B’s any sympathy for their tough luck with health.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images.