Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Uses Speed To Score Breakaway Goal Vs. Avalanche

Wednesday night was a good one for Jake DeBrusk.

The Boston Bruins winger netted two goals against the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center, scoring one in the first period before potting a breakaway goal in the second.

After Nathan MacKinnon turned the puck over, DeBrusk scooped it up in the neutral zone and flew down the ice, dekeing Semyon Varlamov before putting the puck home.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports