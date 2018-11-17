Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Uses Speed To Score Breakaway Goal Vs. Avalanche

by on Fri, Nov 16, 2018 at 9:48PM

Wednesday night was a good one for Jake DeBrusk.

The Boston Bruins winger netted two goals against the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center, scoring one in the first period before potting a breakaway goal in the second.

After Nathan MacKinnon turned the puck over, DeBrusk scooped it up in the neutral zone and flew down the ice, dekeing Semyon Varlamov before putting the puck home.

To see the breakdown of DeBrusk’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

