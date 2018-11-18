Bruins’ Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson Reacts To First NHL Goal Vs. Coyotes

There was no shortage of firsts for the Boston Bruins in their latest back-to-back.

One night after Connor Clifton and Jakub Zboril made their NHL debut, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson scored his first career NHL goal in the first period of the Bruins’ 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

Speaking after Saturday’s victory, Forsbacka Karlsson made sure to give credit to Noel Acciari for helping set up the emotional moment. To hear more from Forsbacka Karlsson, as well as Jake DeBrusk and Jaroslav Halak, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.