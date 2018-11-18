Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Stands Tall Against Coyotes’ Two-On-One Rush

The Boston Bruins needed all hands on deck Saturday night, and Jaroslav Halak certainly answered the bell.

Halak was tremendous in the Bruins’ 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes, turning away 32 of 33 shots he faced at Gila River Arena.

The veteran goalie’s best save of the night actually came with the Bruins on the power play. The Coyotes’ aggressive penalty kill, which currently ranks best in the NHL, managed to produce a two-on-one opportunity, but Halak stood tall to keep the home team at bay.

To see the TD Bank Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports