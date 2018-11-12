Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Turns Away Jonathan Marchessault With Stellar Save

There was a wall built Sunday night at TD Garden, and Jaroslav Halak was the architect.

The Boston Bruins goalie stopped 37 of 38 shots against the Vegas Golden Knights, helping the B’s grab a 4-1 win over the defending Western Conference champions.

Halak was locked in all night long, but his best save came when Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault had an opportunity from in close. Marchessault ripped a laser at Halak, but the Bruins netminder turned him away with a stellar save.

To see the save, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports