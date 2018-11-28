Bruins’ Kevan Miller To Miss At Least Five Weeks With Painful-Sounding Throat Injury

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was hopeful Kevan Miller’s injury wouldn’t be anything major. Relatively speaking, those hopes were realized.

However, the injury-battered Bruins still will be without the veteran defenseman for the foreseeable future.

The Bruins on Wednesday announced Miller will miss at least five weeks with a painful-sounding cartilage injury to his larynx after taking a puck to the throat in Monday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins said Miller will be “reevaluated” in “approximately” five weeks, which makes it seem like his absence could be even longer. It’s hard to say at this point.

What’s clear, however, is Miller’s injury couldn’t come at a worse time for the Bruins. Boston has been hammered by injuries this season, most notably losing defenseman Zdeno Chara and center Patrice Bergeron. Both remain out and aren’t likely to return for another couple of weeks at least. Other injuries on the Bruins’ blue line forced the veteran Miller to take on an even greater role on the back end, and his absence will leave Cassidy and the Bruins once again scrambling.

The good news, at least, is fellow injured D-man Brandon Carlo was on the ice for Wednesday’s practice, according to those in attendance. The Bruins also recalled Ryan Donato from Providence prior to the practice.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images