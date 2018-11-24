Bruins Must Do Better Job Of Getting Pucks Deep Vs. Penguins’ Defense

Defense has not been the Pittsbugh Penguins’ strength so far this season.

Pittsburgh has limped out of the gate so far, and the play on its blue line is a big reason for their slow start.

In order to take advantage of the Pens’ spotty defense, the Boston Bruins must look to get the puck deeper into the offensive zone in order to create better offensive opportunities.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe break down the keys for the Bruins’ offense, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

