Bruins Now: Jake DeBrusk Picks Up Scoring With Veteran Leaders Injured

The Boston Bruins blue line can’t stay upright.

Five of the six opening night defenseman on the Bruins roster are out with injury as head coach Bruce Cassidy has been forced to dip deep into the Providence bench for depth at defense. NESN.com’s Rachel Holt details how rookies have stepped up and helped keep the B’s rolling through this brutal injury bug on this week’s episode of “Bruins Now.”

She also takes a look at Jake DeBrusk’s current hot streak while NESN’s Kacie McDonnell goes back in time with Zdeno Chara in this week’s RAM Social Drive.

