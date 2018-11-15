Bruins’ Patience Pays Off On David Pastrnak Power-Play Goal Vs. Avalanche

The Boston Bruins could have gotten frustrated in the first period Wednesday night at Pepsi Center, but they stayed patient and finally found the back of the net.

Boston peppered Colorado Avalanche netminder Semyon Varlamov early and often, but the Bruins were unable to put one past him until they went on the power play late in the period.

After Mark Barberio was sent to the box for cross-checking, the B’s power-play unit went to work.

Boston exercised impressive patience on the man advantage, with David Krejci eventually threading a pass to David Pastrnak in front of the net. The B’s winger redirected the pass past Varlamov to tie the game at one.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images