Bruins Plagued By Lazy Puck Movement Early In First Period Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins continued to shoot themselves in the foot Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks with a multitude of turnovers, and history repeated itself early Saturday evening at TD Garden.

The B’s struggled to get the puck out of their own zone in the opening minutes of the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs, highlighted by a handful of turnovers. Thankfully for the Black and Gold, the Maple Leafs failed to capitalize on the poor puck movement.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports