Bruins’ Puck Movement Puts Early Pressure On Canucks’ Active Defense

The Boston Bruins had a precise offensive game plan Thursday night and they executed it to perfection during the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden.

Knowing the Canucks have an active defense that likes to keep things to the outside, the Bruins used crisp puck movement to get the puck deep in the zone and keep Vancouver moving, leading to long stretches of offensive zone time for the B’s.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images