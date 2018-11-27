Bruins’ Puck Retrieval Leads To David Pastrnak Power-Play Goal Vs. Leafs

The Boston Bruins’ power play unit was able to do their job in the second period at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

After Par Lindholm was sent to the box for hooking, the B’s were able to wear out the Toronto Maple Leafs’ penalty killing unit and David Pastrnak eventually took advantage.

Boston was able to keep the puck in its offensive zone for a long period of time, and the puck eventually found its way to Brad Marchand. The winger slid the puck to Pastrnak who put home his 18th goal of the season to tie the game at one.

To see NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the sequence, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images