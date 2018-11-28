Bruins Roster Moves: Boston Recalls Forward Ryan Donato From Providence

Ryan Donato is back.

The Boston Bruins on Wednesday recalled the 22-year-old forward from Providence. Donato began the year in Boston, but was assigned to Providence on Nov. 1 after logging just one goal and zero assists through 11 games.

The Harvard product posted five goals and four assists for nine points in 10 games with the P-Bruins.

As great as it is to see Donato back in the NHL, it does come at a cost for Boston.

The Bruins also announced defenseman Kevan Miller will be out for at least a month with a cartilage injury to his larynx. The physical blueliner suffered the injury Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As for Donato, it remains to be seen where — and how much — the speedy winger will play.

His performance at the beginning of the season didn’t justify much playing time, and raised questions about whether the Massachusetts native is ready for a full-time role in the NHL. Still, Donato did rack up five goals and four assists in 12 games after being called up last season, and his talent and ability to produce is evident.

