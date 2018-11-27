Bruins To Retire Rick Middleton’s Number Thursday Before Islanders Game

Rick Middleton will receive an incredibly high honor Thursday night at TD Garden.

The former Bruins forward will have his No. 16 retired to the rafters before Boston’s game against the New York Islanders. Middleton spent 12 seasons donning the Black and Gold and had five consecutive seasons with at least 40 goals.

To take a look at his career numbers, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images