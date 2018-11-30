Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Makes Impressive Save In Third Period Vs. Islanders

It was a battle of netminders Thursday night at TD Garden.

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and New York Islanders backstop Robin Lehner kept the scoring to one goal apiece during regulation in the B’s 2-1 shootout victory .

During the third period, Rask — who made 28 saves over 65 minutes as he stretched his streak without a regulation loss to four — made an impressive stop, following it up by swatting the knuckling puck in the air out of the way.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images