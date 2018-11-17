Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Makes Slick Pad Save On Esa Lindell One-Timer

Tuukka Rask was solid in his first game back after taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

The Boston Bruins goaltender returned to the club Tuesday and got the start in net Friday when the B’s faced the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Rask showed no signs of rust, stopping 36 of 37 shots that were sent his way. Unfortunately for Rask and the Bruins, the one shot that he let in was an overtime game-winner off the stick of Jason Dickinson, as the Bruins fell 1-0.

The veteran netminder made a number of key saves, but none were more impressive than his pad save on Esa Lindell in the third period.

To see the save, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game above.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images