Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Makes Stellar Save Vs. Red Wings In Overtime Loss

If it wasn’t for Tuukka Rask on Wednesday night, the game could have gotten out of reach early and often.

The Boston Bruins goalie denied the Detroit Red Wings 24 times on the night, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough as the Red Wings beat Boston 3-2 in overtime at Little Caesars Arena.

Despite the loss, Rask stood on his head and gave the Bruins a chance to win and has looked great since returning from his leave of absence.

To see one of Rask’s saves on the night check out the TD Bank Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images