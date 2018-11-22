Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Reacts To Boston’s 3-2 Overtime Loss Vs. Red Wings

The Boston Bruins were unable to grab a win Wednesday night, but they did leave Detroit with one point after falling to the Red Wings 3-2 in overtime at Little Caesars Arena.

Boston finished its road trip at 1-1-2, and based on the number of injuries the club has sustained that feels like a win to head home with four points.

Tuukka Rask was solid in net Wednesday, stopping 24 of 27 shots in the loss. While the Bruins lost Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara to injuries, Rask noted the team can’t dwell on the adversity and instead the guys filling in for the injured Bruins must focus on taking advantage of the opportunity in front of them.

