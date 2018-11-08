Bruins Unveil Winter Classic Jerseys; Here’s What They’ll Wear Vs. Blackhawks

The Boston Bruins are going back outside, and they’re turning back the clock with their lock.

The Bruins on Thursday unveiled the Winter Classic jerseys they’ll wear Jan. 1 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It's here. Get your 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic jersey at the @BostonProShop on Level 2 of TD Garden. #BackOutdoors pic.twitter.com/H21VAz87ap— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 8, 2018

“A classic throwback,” indeed.

“Paying homage to the Bruins’ 1930s era uniform, the brown-and-gold uniform features heritage materials and striping,” the Bruins said in a release Thursday morning. “Highlighting the throwback look, the crest features the classic “B” logo from the team’s Home & Away jerseys, created with a two-layer felt application. To complete the theme, the player names and numbers feature two-layer felt materials.”

Here’s a better look at the sweater.

And here’s an up-close look at the shoulder patch and the collar. As you’ll see on the collar, there are shamrocks representing each season the Bruins won the Stanley Cup.

The Bruins and Blackhawks will do battle Jan. 1 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Chicago was expected to unveil its uniforms Thursday afternoon.