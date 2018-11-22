Bruins Wrap: Andreas Athanasiou’s Two Goals Lift Red Wings Past Boston 3-2

For the second time in three games, the Boston Bruins needed sudden-death overtime to decide the winner.

A team without Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara fought for the full 60 minutes and then some, but it wasn’t enough as it fell 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Tuukka Rask stood on his head and made some tremendous saves throughout the course of the game, while Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Chris Wagner put up Boston’s goals.

The Bruins will need to put the loss behind them before their next tilt Friday night, as the loss dropped their record to 11-6-4, while the Red Wings improved to 10-9-2.

Here’s how it all went down:

STRONG (BUT SILENT) FIRST FOR BOSTON

The Bruins controlled much of the first period, allowing just four shots on goal. They had ample opportunities to score but couldn’t capitalize and failed to find the back of the net. Boston’s best chance came on the power play when the puck went all around Detroit’s net and Steven Kampfer’s point-blank shot flirted with the goal line but never crossed it. The B’s outshot Detroit 12-4 and Rask also made a huge pad save in the closing seconds to keep the game scoreless.

JFK CRASHES NET FOR GOAL

With the game still scoreless 4:08 into the second, Forsbacka Karlsson changed that when he crashed the net and shot the loose puck as he battled through traffic for his second goal of the season and to give Boston a 1-0 advantage.

JFK gets to the dirty area after shots from Clifton and DeBrusk. It's the first NHL point for @connorcliff28! #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/wak5k2pbrx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2018

WINGS TIE IT

Tyler Bertuzzi tied the game at one just six minutes later when he tipped the puck through Rask on a shot from Nick Jensen.

WAGNER BREAKS TIE

Wagner has struggled on the ice as of late, going pointless in his previous 14 games. But that finally changed in the third period when he redirected a pass from Sean Kuraly to light the lamp and give the Bruins a 2-1 lead with 13:15 left in the game.

DETROIT WON’T GO AWAY

Boston’s lead lasted just two minutes after Andreas Athanasiou scored on a rebound after a 2-on-1 rush to tie the game back up at 2-2.

ATHANASIOU SEALS IT

Athanasiou scored his second goal of the game when he spun and fired a shot that beat Rask to secure the 3-2 win for Detroit.

.@AndreasA86 scores his second of the game to win it in OT! pic.twitter.com/dmx9qlMAr3 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 22, 2018

UP NEXT

The Bruins return home Friday for a matchup against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images