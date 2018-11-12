Bruins Wrap: Boston Finishes Homestand With 4-1 Win Vs. Golden Knights

The Bruins will be hitting the road with quite a bit of momentum on their side.

Boston won the second game of a back-to-back at TD Garden on Sunday, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1.

Secondary scoring long has been an issue for the Bruins, but half of their goals came from non-first-line sources. Danton Heinen potted his first of the season, while Jeremy Lauzon netted his first NHL goal. Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak had Boston’s final two tallies, while Cody Eakin had Vegas’ lone score.

The B’s finished their four-game homestand with a 3-1 record, avenging their dastardly 8-5 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday by rattling off a pair of convincing wins.

Jaroslav Halak made 37 saves for the Bruins, while Knights netminder Malcolm Subban turned away 33 shots.

The Bruins climb to 10-5-2 with the win, while the Golden Knights fall to 7-10-1.

Here’s how it all went down.

B’S COME OUT HOT

With the revamped third line playing in their second game together, it didn’t take them long to get on the board.

After winning a puck battle in the defensive zone, Anders Bjork got the breakout going by hitting Heinen on the run. Heinen dished it back to his fellow winger with a lead pass deep into the attacking zone, and Bjork slid it right back to Heinen, who flipped it home for his first goal of the season.

What's there to do in your 100th game? Score a goal, according to @DHeinz43. #VGKvsBOS pic.twitter.com/axpzx0Sk44 — NHL (@NHL) November 12, 2018

Late in the period, Lauzon extended the lead with his first NHL goal thanks to a little puck luck.

After a good play in the defensive zone by John Moore, which he followed up with a deft pass to get the transition going, Sean Kuraly dumped a puck into the corner as he skated past center ice. The puck took a weird bounce and careened to the inside part of the face-off circle, and though Subban lurched at the puck to try to knock it to safety, he was unable to connect, leaving Lauzon with a wide open net.

Jérémy Lauzon inscrit son 1er but dans la LNH! 👏 Et il peut remercier Malcolm Subban… 😬 pic.twitter.com/TyipSki4GN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 12, 2018

The Bruins actually were outshot in the stanza 15-11 while also going on the penalty kill three times, but Halak made a number of quality saves to keep the lead in tact.

BUSY SECOND

With the B’s on the power play, Marchand lit the lamp with his sixth goal of the season less than a minute into the second period.

David Pastrnak had a shot blocked and then Patrice Bergeron misfired, with the center’s attempt resulting in the puck gliding right to the top of the crease. Marchand was there — albeit with his back to the goal — flipping it home to up the advantage to 3-0.

Just beyond the midway point of the frame, Vegas got one back.

Moore had his pocket picked by Alex Tuch as he entered the neutral zone, and Tuch gathered the puck and skated around the perimeter whilst being checked by Moore. Right when he reached the end line, Tuch slid a one-handed pass past Torey Krug — who was caught puck-watching — to Eakin, who wristed the Knights’ first goal past Halak.

BOSTON CLOSES THE DOOR

The Golden Knights had plenty of opportunities to score, but their pursuit was fruitless. The Bruins went on the PK once when Sean Kuraly was whistled for roughing, but Vegas couldn’t convert.

Boston finally put things away when Pastrnak slapped home a nice feed from Krug on the power play to go ahead 4-1 at 16:08.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will hit the road for a four-game swing beginning Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Puck drop from Pepsi Center is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images