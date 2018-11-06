Bruins Wrap: Brad Marchand’s OT Goal Helps Lift Bruins Past Stars 2-1

The Boston Bruins weren’t going to let this game slip away.

The game remained scoreless after the B’s tied it at one in the first against the Dallas Stars. But with just 31 seconds remaining in overtime, Brad Marchand sealed the 2-1 win at TD Garden.

Every member of the first line contributed, with David Pastrnak and Marchand scoring while Patrice Bergeron added an assist.

Tuukka Rask made 24 saves, helping the Bruins improve to 8-4-2 on the season, while Dallas fell to 8-5-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARS STRIKE FIRST

Radek Faksa gave his team the 1-0 lead in the first with a shorthanded goal after Dallas went down a man due to an interference call.

Faksa made easy work of Torey Krug before letting the puck fly behind from behind the faceoff circle and past Rask.

PASTA STAYS HOT

Pastrnak did what he does best and scored his 13th goal of the season with the B’s on the power play not even two minutes later. Bergeron passed it off to Pastrnak who finished it off with a one-timer as he was falling to the ice to tie the game 1-1.



SILENT SECOND

Despite not scoring in the middle period, Boston certainly had plenty of opportunities. Krug and Noel Acciari were victims of the goal post, while the referees blew an early whistle on a Bruins rush to the net, calling the play dead after they thought Anton Khudobin had control of a loose puck. The call eliminated what would have been an Anders Bjork go-ahead goal.

The Bruins dominated the Stars throughout the period despite being outshot 9-8.

SCORE REMAINS TIED

Despite a hard-fought third period by both teams, the game would need overtime to decide the winner. Each team had solid scoring chances, including a giveaway by Rask with just under seven minutes remaining. But the goalie denied the Stars to keep the game tired.

MARCHAND WINS IT

It was a nail-biting overtime, with both teams exchanging scoring chances.

The Bruins went on the power play after the Stars were whistled for too many men on the ice with just 1:44 left in the sudden-death overtime. But just nine seconds later, Dallas went down two men after it was called for boarding.

It looked as if the game was headed for a shootout, but Brad Marchand sniped the puck past Khudobin from a tough angle for the 2-1 win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their homestand Thursday night when they welcome the Vancouver Canucks to TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

This Bruins Wrap is presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images