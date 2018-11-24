Bruins Wrap: Joakim Nordstrom’s OT Goal Lifts Boston Past Penguins 2-1

The Boston Bruins hadn’t had a lot of luck in overtime this season, but it was a different story Friday night.

Boston and the Pittsburgh Penguins battled to a 1-1 tie through three periods at TD Garden before Joakim Nordstrom put one past Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry with 1:57 remaining in overtime to give the B’s a 2-1 win.

Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak was tremendous in net, stopping 36 of the 37 shots sent his way.

With the win, the Bruins improve to 12-6-4, while the Penguins fall to 8-8-5.

Here’s how it all went down:

NOTHING DOING

The Bruins and Penguins played a fast-paced first period, with the B’s outshooting the Pens 12-9 in the first stanza. But despite the up-and-down nature of the frame, neither team was able to light the lamp as both goaltenders turned away a number of good looks.

Pittsburgh’s blue line allowed Boston to fire away at Jarry, but the young goalie was able to make some spectacular saves to keep the game scoreless. With a young goalie in net, the B’s probably should have put more pucks on net in an effort to further test Jarry.

PENS STRIKE FIRST

Pittsburgh broke the scoreless streak with 13:51 left in the second period. The Pens went on the power play after David Krejci was sent to the box for tripping and it didn’t take long for them to light the lamp. Kris Letang slid the puck to Evgeni Malkin who had space to wind up and blister one past Halak.

Malkin’s goal extends his point streak to six games (2G-7A). He also has points in five straight games against the Bruins (3G-6A). Way to go, Geno! pic.twitter.com/Vq2HEktJWC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 24, 2018

EVEN STEVEN

As has been the case for most of the season, the Penguins were unable to maintain the lead for long.

After Pittsburgh put a ton of pressure on Halak, the Bruins cleared the puck and went on the offensive. Krejci got the rush started with a nice wing-to-wing pass to Jake DeBrusk. DeBrusk slid the puck back to Krejci once he entered the offensive zone and the center dropped it right back to DeBrusk who smoked a one-timer past Jarry.

B’S TAKE THE LEAD … OR NOT

Boston appeared to take the lead with under three to play in the second when David Backes poked one past Jarry. However, the officials waved it off, saying that Jarry had it covered up by the post. The play was reviewed and confirmed to keep the game tied at one.

MORE OVERTIME FOR THE BRUINS

Both teams battled in the third period but neither was able to find a goal, sending the game to overtime at TD Garden. It was the Bruins’ third overtime game in their past four contests.

WINNER WINNER

Pittsburgh owned the first few minutes of overtime, but the Penguins couldn’t get one past Halak and the B’s flipped the script with 1:57 to play in the overtime. David Pastrnak whipped a pass to Torey Krug who shot the puck to Nordstrom in front of Jarry and the winger buried the game-winner.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will take the ice again Saturday when they face the Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop from Bell Centre is set for 7 p.m. ET.

