Bruins Wrap: Roman Josi’s Goal Difference-Maker In Loss To Predators

The Boston Bruins were shutout for the third time this season Saturday night.

Roman Josi’s goal in the first period was all the Nashville Predators needed as they extended their win streak to three games with a narrow 1-0 win over the B’s at Bridgestone Arena.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 39 shots and kept the game within reach for Boston, but the visitors were stonewalled by Pekka Rinne, who stopped all 26 shots he faced. The Bruins had four power plays in the contest but couldn’t find the back of the net as they slipped to 7-4-2 on the season, while the Predators improved to 11-3-0.

Here’s how it all went down:

PREDATORS STRIKE FIRST

Nashville netted the first goal of the game with 5:11 remaining in the opening period. Josi dangled the puck through Danton Heinen and Torey Krug before scoring a highlight-reel goal, which marked the veteran defenseman’s 300th career NHL point.

The man can rock a suit, play some stellar D and score unbelievable goals.@rjosi90, everyone. #BOSvsNSH pic.twitter.com/61f6yvBCty — NHL (@NHL) November 4, 2018

HALAK COMES UP BIG

Nashville nearly doubled its lead in the second period, but Halak kept the Preds’ advantage to one when he denied Ryan Hartman, who got by 6-foot-9 Zdeno Chara with ease.

MISSED CHANCES IN SECOND

The Bruins failed to capitalize as they went into the second intermission still down 1-0 despite going on three power plays in the second period.

RINNE SEALS IT

The Preds netminder stood on his head and kept Boston off the board en route to his second shutout this season and 53rd of his career.

UP NEXT

The Bruins return home for four games beginning with the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Images