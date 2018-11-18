Bruins Wrap: Two First-Period Goals Power Boston Past Coyotes 2-1

The Boston Bruins’ losing streak ends at two games.

Boston got two quick goals in the first period and that’s all it needed in its 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Saturday night.

The B’s went into the game without their top-line center Patrice Bergeron and a chunk of their defensemen. But Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Jake DeBrusk put the Bruins on top three minutes into the first and that proved to be the difference.

Jaroslav Halak was brilliant between the pipes, stopping 32 out 33 shots he faced to help the Bruins improve to 11-6-3, while the Coyotes slipped to 9-9-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

JFK GETS NO.1

Noel Acciari stole the puck off an Arizona fore-check before attempting a wraparound shot. But the attempt slid back to a perfectly-placed Forsbacka Karlsson, who potted the rebound just 1:21 into the game for the 1-0 lead and his first NHL goal.

B’S DOUBLE UP

Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper made the initial save on a Brad Marchand-DeBrusk two-man rush, but DeBrusk found the back of the net on the rebound 1:24 after the B’s first goal to make it 2-0 in favor of the Bruins.

COYOTES GET ONE BACK ON TURNOVER

Arizona got on the board halfway through the second period after Connor Clifton made a costly turnover. Vinnie Hinostroza fed a pass to Brad Richardson who tipped it past Halak to cut the Bruins’ lead to 2-1.

Just tap it in. ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/D4uduKuLmo — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 18, 2018

STRONG THIRD

Boston went on the penalty kill in the final minutes of the period and an Arizona empty net put the B’s down by two skaters. But the visitors held on to their one-goal lead thanks to some solid play in net by Halak and a last-second save by Jeremy Lauzon to preserve the lead and the win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins don’t hit the ice again until Wednesday when they travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings. Puck drop from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

This Bruins Wrap is presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images