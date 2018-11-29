Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Posts Positive Message About Injury On Instagram

Zdeno Chara still is a few weeks away from being reevaluated for an MCL injury he suffered Nov. 14 against the Colorado Avalanche, but he’s making sure Bruins fans stay updated throughout his recovery.

The Boston defenseman and captain is just one of many injured Bruin players, including Patrice Bergeron, Charlie McAvoy and Kevan Miller. Chara, as you probably know, takes his health and fitness very seriously and he closely documents it on his personal Instagram account.

Despite doing all he could to keep his 41-year-old body in tip-top shape, he still was bitten by the injury bug. However, Chara posted a positive update about his recovery Wednesday on Instagram.

“Back in the gym.

Step by step towards the progress.

Focus.Patience.Healing,” the caption read.

While there was no video or details about what Chara’s workout consisted of, it’s certainly a good sign that he’s back to strengthening his knee. Hopefully we see him back to his beast-mode workouts soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images