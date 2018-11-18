NFL

Buccaneers Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

by on Sun, Nov 18, 2018 at 10:30AM

Do you like watching two teams that should be good but actually stink?

Well, we have the game for you.

The 2-7 New York Giants will host the 3-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a matchup of two last-place teams. Despite the poor records, both squads feature plenty of high-end talent, and this game carries a ton of intrigue for fantasy football players.

Here’s how and when to watch Bucs vs. Giants:

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV

