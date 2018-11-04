Buccaneers Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

The Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet Sunday in a matchup of two teams going in very different directions.

The 5-2 Panthers sit one game behind the New Orleans Saints for first place in the NFC South, while the Bucs sit in last place at a disappointing 3-4. Carolina, of course, is led by All-Pro quarterback Cam Newton, while Tampa Bay will start Ryan Fitzpatrick after benching Jameis Winston last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans at Raymond James Stadium should be in for a treat — one way or another.

Here’s how and when to watch Bucs vs. Panthers:

When: Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images