Canadiens’ Max Domi Looks To Continue Hot Streak Vs. Bruins

Max Domi has been on fire for the Montreal Canadiens as of late.

The left wing had an impressive 12-game stretch that saw him score six goals with nine assists. Montreal’s game against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night marked the first time Domi was held off the scoresheet over those 12 games, and the Canadiens ultimately lost in overtime.

