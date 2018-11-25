Cardinals Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to gain ground on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, and they have the perfect Week 12 matchup.

The Chargers (7-3) will play host to the lowly Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. While the Cardinals defense is fine enough, their offense is dreadful and has led them to a 2-8 record, with their only victories coming against an equally bad San Francisco 49ers team.

Here’s how and when to watch Cardinals vs. Chargers:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images