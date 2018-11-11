Cardinals Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online

Say a prayer for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The 2-6 Cards will visit the 8-1 Kansas City Chiefs in a game that has all the makings of a disaster for Arizona. The Chiefs perhaps are the best team in the NFL, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a high-flying offense. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are terrible.

This game could be fun to watch for fantasy players, however.

Here’s how and when to watch Cardinals vs. Chiefs:

When: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images