Caris LeVert Injury: Nets Guard Avoids Serious Damage After Gruesome Incident

Caris LeVert needs to thank his lucky stars until the cows come home.

Seemingly everyone believed disaster struck during the Brooklyn Nets-Minnesota Timberwolves game Monday night when LeVert sustained what appeared to be a horrendous leg injury in the closing moments of the first half. LeVert elevated as he attempted to block a Jeff Teague shot only to awkwardly crash to the floor, which prompted the third-year guard to be carted off the Target Center floor.

The incident looked fairly similar to Gordon Hayward’s last season and Paul George’s in the summer of 2014. But unlike those two star forwards, LeVert somehow managed to avoid a serious injury. In fact, the 24-year-old won’t even need to undergo surgery.

“Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage,” said Dr. Martin O’Malley said via a Nets press release Tuesday. “While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required. Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets’ performance staff, following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season.”

If the Nets can stay the course while LeVert is sidelined, his return could coincide with Brooklyn making a true postseason push.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports