Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Makes Very Lofty Prediction For NBA Future

There’s no shortage of confidence in Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics swingman plays like a seasoned veteran despite being in just his third NBA season, as seen in his desire to take the big shot as well as his fierce drives to the basket.

Brown garnered a lot of attention over the offseason when he effectively guaranteed in the Celtics would reach the NBA Finals in the 2018-19 NBA campaign. But during a sit-down interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Brown took his expectations to the next level.

Well, more like several levels.

Jaylen Brown tells @TaylorRooks he'll have 5 rings by age 28 👀 Full video: https://t.co/J9stwVdiBd pic.twitter.com/ary3aSqmkQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2018

Brown certainly is in a position to be supremely confident about the future. The Celtics are built for the long haul with a young core of Brown and Jayson Tatum, while Kyrie Irving already has verbally committed to re-signing with Boston next summer. A lot likely will change for the franchise over the next five to six years, but it’s tough to imagine the C’s not being legitimate title contenders season after season with that trio leading the way.

There’s next to no chance Brown will have five championship rings by age 28, but there’s no reason to believe he couldn’t at least have a couple. And hey, we can’t knock him for shooting for the stars.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports