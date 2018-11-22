Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Profane Thanksgiving Comments

Kyrie Irving generated a little bit of buzz Wednesday night after the Boston Celtics’ loss to the New York Knicks.
As the star guard exited his media scrum, he was wished a Happy Thanksgiving, to which he replied with some profanity.
Now, it’s worth noting that Irving’s late mother had Native American heritage, and this past summer Irving and his sister were welcomed into the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.
Thursday morning, Irving acknowledged on Twitter that he was frustrated and apologized for his use of profanity.
The Celtics will hit the road and take on the Hawks on Friday in Atlanta.
Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports
