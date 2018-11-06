Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Fined For Throwing Ball Into Stands After Nuggets Game

Kyrie Irving made the toss, and now he must pay the cost.

The Boston Celtics guard threw a ball into stands after his team’s 115-107 loss Monday night to the Denver Nuggets. Irving was reacting to Nuggets guard Jamal Murray who, in an attempt to reach 50 points, chucked up a last-second shot despite Boston calling off the dogs.

For his actions, Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Celtics' Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 by NBA for throwing the basketball into the stands on Monday in Denver. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2018

Irving called Murray’s shot “bulls–t” after the game. The Nuggets guard defended the play, saying he meant “no disrespect.”

The Celtics and the Nuggets will meet again March 18 at TD Garden.

