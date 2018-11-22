Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Pays Tribute To His Dad In Touching New Nike Ad

Whether or not Kyrie Irving believes in celebrating Thanksgiving, he made it pretty clear Thursday morning how thankful he is for his father.

Irving and Nike shared a new ad that, over the course of one minute, shows Kyrie and his dad, Drederick Irving, playing a casual game of 1-on-1 on the TD Garden floor.

The elder Irving was a legendary college basketball player, coincidentally, just a few miles from The Garden at Boston University. Although he got a tryout with the Celtics in 1992, he never made it in the NBA. And when Kyrie’s mom, Elizabeth, passed away when he was young, Drederick had to raise his son and daughter alone.

In the heartwarming commercial, Irving explains why his father had such a profound impact on him.

Heartwarming.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images