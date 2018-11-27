Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Reveals How He Performed Insane Balancing Act

Kyrie Irving is no stranger to lighting the basketball world on fire with his slick handles, but the star point guard recently had everyone talking for a much different reason.

A video surfaced of Irving showing off some flat-out unbelievable balancing skills, ones that even the late, great Michael Jackson would be jealous of.

So, Kyrie, how the hell did you do that?

“It’s magic, man,” Irving said Monday, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “That’s all I can say. It’s just magic. I’m just appreciative of Nike giving me the technology, my shoes, being able to capture that on camera.”

Seeing that Irving is a magician on the court, it comes as no surprise that he’s not revealing his tricks.

While it’s a near certainty Irving’s stunt isn’t real, even his own teammates aren’t completely sure.

“Nah, that’s not real,” Marcus Morris said. “I mean, I don’t know. Maybe. I don’t want to steal his shine. I don’t know. (Expletive), it might be real. But I’ve never seen him do that stuff, but it could be real.”

To be fair, it’s pretty easy to balance when the Earth is flat.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports