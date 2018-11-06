Celtics Met With This Ex-NFL Star/Boston Villain During Trip To Denver

The Boston Celtics lost to the Denver Nuggets 115-107 on Monday night at the Pepsi Center.

Blame Peyton Manning.

Huh?

Well, the former NFL quarterback met with the Celtics during their trip to Denver. Manning, who played four seasons with the Denver Broncos after spending 14 years with the Indianapolis Colts, is a good friend of Celtics coach Brad Stevens dating back to their days in Indiana. (Stevens was the head coach at Butler while Manning was putting together a Hall of Fame career with the Colts.)

Peyton Manning, a friend of Brad Stevens, met with the Celtics while they were in Denver. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 6, 2018

So, what exactly did Manning do during his visit with the Celtics? Oh you know, just some casual film study.

Cs assistant Micah Shrewsberry said Peyton Manning genuinely just wanted to watch film with the Celtics because he missed watching film. Didn't totally get what was going on but just loved being in the environment. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 6, 2018

Manning, of course, became hated — although mostly respected — in Boston during his time with Indianapolis thanks to the Colts’ rivalry with the New England Patriots. The Patriots and Colts frequently jockeyed for position atop the AFC, with Manning and New England quarterback Tom Brady taking center stage in a series of classic battles.

