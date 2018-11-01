Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

TD Garden will play host to a matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams Thursday night when the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks.

These teams played in a seven-game playoff series last season during which the home team won every game. Boston prevailed in a Game 7 at the Garden en route to the conference finals.

The Bucks are hoping to make an early statement to the NBA with a win Thursday night.

Here’s how and when to watch Celtics-Bucks:

When: Thursday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images