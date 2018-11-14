Celtics Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics are stumbling at the moment, but now they have returned home and will look to get back on track.

The C’s sit at 7-6 through 13 games after going 1-4 in their recent five-game road trip. They’ll now face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at TD Garden.

While expectations remain lofty for the C’s, they are struggling to find their form and build chemistry early on. And though the Bulls are just 4-10, they are loaded with young talent, meaning they very well could steal a “W” from Boston if it rests on its laurels too much.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Bulls:

When: Sunday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

